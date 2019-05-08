Demi Lovato Lifts Up Her T-Shirt In Sizzling New Instagram Photo

Demi Lovato doesn’t post all that often on Instagram, but when she does, she makes sure to set it on fire. On Wednesday, the singer took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself wearing just a plain white T-shirt and underwear in a post that is bound to bring her fans to their knees.

In the first photo of the series, the “Sorry not Sorry” singer is posing in front of some white curtains as she dons a simple V-neck tee matching the overall palette of the shot. Lovato is gazing straight into the camera with intense, powerful eyes as she lifts up her T-shirt using her right hand, in a motion that exposes the singer’s incredible abs and obliques.

The 26-year-old has her head tilted to the right a little bit accompanying the motion of her seemingly wet dark brown hair, which is swept dramatically over her head, falling onto her shoulder. Lovato appears to be wearing a little mascara on her lashes and some brightener and bronzer on her face, but is otherwise embracing a very natural look for the shot.

In the second photo of the series, Lovato is posing with her side to the camera, revealing that she is not wearing anything but underwear with her T-shirt. This time around, Lovato is pulling her tee down, as if trying to cover herself up a bit, while shooting a seductive gaze at the onlooker.

As she indicated in her caption, the photos were captured by the photographer Angelo Kritikos. The post, which Lovato shared with her 71.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 707,000 likes and over 21,000 comments within half an hour of having been posted — making it clear that the photo will grow more popular by the minute. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the singer took to the comments section to share how they feel about this sizzling photo shoot while noting their admiration for Lovato.

“Imagine being this perfect,” one user wrote.

In addition to fans, the post also managed to capture the attention of a host of celebrities and publication, which also left comments underneath the post.

“Well d*mn!” model Ashley Graham wrote, paired with a fire emoji.

“Holy wow,” the verified Instagram account for Refinery 29 simply put it.

Does Lovato’s return to social media mean she is about to release new music? iHeartRadio thinks so. This is because Scooter Braun, who manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, took to Twitter on Monday to tweet a simple word: Demi. Fans will have to wait and see.