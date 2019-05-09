There Are ‘No Plans’ For Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans To Be On ‘Marriage Bootcamp’

News that Jenelle Evans will no longer be filmed for Teen Mom 2 broke Tuesday evening. While the mother of three may no longer be appearing on MTV, there are rumors that she and her husband will appear on another hit reality television show, Marriage Boot Camp. However, according to Hollywood Life, a spokesperson for WEtv released a statement regarding Jenelle’s rumored appearance.

“WE tv has no plans to cast Jenelle Evans on Marriage Boot Camp.”

Reportedly, Jenelle was in talks to appear on the show after being fired from Teen Mom 2. She was supposedly set to head out of town and to New York City to meet with producers from other reality television shows. However, prior to the statement from the WEtv spokesperson, Jenelle herself also denied to Hollywood Life that she would be appearing on Marriage Boot Camp.

“All of these comments are not true. If I go out of town next week it’s for something completely different than trying to be on a new show. I have not spoken to anyone about Marriage Boot Camp at this time. I have not discussed any new show and no paperwork has been given to me at all. All of these claims are rumors.”

Although the mom of three and her husband may not be appearing on another reality television show, her manager told Page Six that the couple are looking into marriage counseling, but not on a reality television show. Reportedly, they are looking to see someone who is local to them.

Her manager also said, “She really doesn’t want David involved in her business at all. She learned a lot.”

Jenelle’s husband appeared on Teen Mom 2 for a while until he was fired from the show in 2018. After his firing, production would not film Jenelle if he was around and this made getting footage for her segments tricky. On a recent episode, the mom of three went to Florida to film with her co-star Briana DeJesus. Because production was unable to film when he was present, Jenelle often filmed outside of her home.

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. She and the father of her son split and Jenelle’s mother gained custody of Jenelle’s son. She still has custody of him.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV and is currently filming for Season 9B without Jenelle Evans.