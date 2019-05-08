WWE News: Big E Blasts ‘SmackDown Live’ Star After Alleged Offensive Comments Resurface

Despite being introduced to WWE fans late last year as one of six call-ups from developmental brand NXT, Lars Sullivan only made his main roster debut after WrestleMania 35 last month, when he was assigned to the SmackDown Live brand and placed in multiple in-ring angles that saw him beat down on many a smaller wrestler. But with his controversial past in mind, a Reddit user recently shared a series of links and screenshots detailing Sullivan’s alleged history of making offensive posts on the Bodybuilding.com forums. This drew a response from New Day member Big E, who took to Twitter to comment on his SmackDown Live colleague’s purported online activity from years ago.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co., the posts Sullivan supposedly made on Bodybuilding.com included several racist, sexist, and homophobic comments, many of which were shared in 2008, when the SmackDown Live superstar was only 19- to 20-years-old. The posts also included one where the commenter, using a variety of online handles, described people with mental illness as being “pretty weak minded” and accused WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon and his family of “exploiting any race to make money.”

Aside from collating posts Lars Sullivan allegedly made in his late teens and early 20s, the Reddit user also shared a few more recent comments that were shared after the SmackDown Live newcomer signed with WWE, according to a separate report from Wrestling Inc. And in an effort to further connect the posts to Sullivan, the Redditor shared posts from some of the featured Bodybuilding.com accounts that included photos of the now-30-year-old wrestler.

After the Reddit user tweeted the link to his thread and tagged Big E in the post, the five-time tag team champion responded on Wednesday morning, suggesting in his tweet that many of Sullivan’s colleagues are familiar with the accusations against him.

“Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities.”

Years of disturbing homophobic posts written by WWE star Lars Sullivan just resurfaced https://t.co/NpkLdndl7c pic.twitter.com/dKAAEyghkp — Queerty (@Queerty) May 8, 2019

Despite Big E’s goofy persona as one-third of The New Day, he has also been known for being very open when talking about race and racism-related issues. According to Cageside Seats, Big E commended Hulk Hogan on Twitter for hearing him out and making a more sincere attempt to apologize for the racist remarks he was caught making on an audio recording that leaked in 2015.

While Wrestling Inc. stressed in its report that it hasn’t been proven that Lars Sullivan was indeed the person behind the offensive posts, this isn’t the first time the former NXT standout’s past online activity was called into question. In November 2018, Ringside News published a series of reports that accused Sullivan of various forms of misconduct on the Bodybuilding.com forums, including making racist jokes, using homophobic language to describe Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and saying that a video of WWE executive and on-air authority figure Stephanie McMahon was “very sexy,” then adding an offensive side comment about the clip.