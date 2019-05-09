Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Underboob In New Issue of ‘Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Edition’

Samantha Hoopes is topless in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and fans are going crazy over it. The model posted a photo from the magazine on her Instagram page on Wednesday in which she’s nude from the waist up and staring seductively at the camera. In the caption, she congratulates all of her fellow models and encourages her fans to go out and buy the issue.

Hoopes has been appearing in Sports Illustrated since 2014 and she’s been in the magazine six times in total according to an article on their website. This year, her Sports Illustrated photos were shot on Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in Australia with photographer Josie Clough.

As you can imagine, she got a lot of praise from fans for the photo she shared on Instagram.

“Hands down you are one of the most naturally beautiful woman in the world,” one fan said. “I can see why SI loves you. Congrats on the magazine feature and congrats on the pregnancy.”

Samantha previously revealed that she is due to give birth in August and she’s been documenting her pregnancy via her Instagram page. The 28-year-old stunner recently opened up about the way it has been changing her body.

“Creating a human has been one of the most beautiful experiences in my life. From watching my stomach go from flat to round and cellulite that I never had before appear, I really could care less because I know that this is the process to becoming a mother!”

Being pregnant hasn’t stopped her from taking sexy photos though. She recently bared her baby bump while wearing a yellow bikini. She’s also wearing black lingerie in the post referenced earlier where she talked about the ways pregnancy is changing her body.

While her revelations about pregnancy have mostly been positive, she has also said that it’s taking a toll on her skin and that she has been using more makeup to cover blemishes now that she’s with child. Hoopes also hinted that she’ll be starting a website to share more details of how she’s been coping with the ups and downs of pregnancy.

As for other developments in her personal life, the model is also engaged to be married to the father of her child, Italian businessman Salvatore Palella. He proposed to her last year in Italy in a very romantic way, surrounding her with red roses to commemorate each day they had spent together until that point.

“You’re mine @palella,” she wrote in the announcement post on Instagram. “I’m beyond with our love I can’t wait to spend forever plus 381 with you baby.”