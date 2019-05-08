Jenelle Evans Releases Statement After Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘I Saw It Coming’

On Tuesday evening, news broke that Jenelle Evans would no longer be featured on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. As reported by The Inquisitr, an MTV spokesperson released a statement to Us Weekly stating that Jenelle hasn’t filmed for the show since April and that there are “no plans” to show her story in the next season. While there has been a lot of chatter, Jenelle waited until Wednesday afternoon to formally release a statement about the situation.

Her firing comes after her husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle opened up to Us Weekly and admitted that she “saw it coming.”

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Jenelle has shared her story on MTV since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was in that episode that she learned she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her son’s father did not work out and Jenelle’s mother eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son. Jenelle’s mother still has custody of her son.

Jenelle was then picked to share her story on Teen Mom 2 with the other cast members including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry. The show has featured both high and low moments for all the cast members, including Jenelle. However, it appears that fans will no longer be seeing her on their television screens. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is already a replacement for Jenelle reportedly lined up, though. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is reportedly going to be added to the cast following Jenelle’s departure.

After reports of her firing came out, rumors started swirling that the mom of three was “crying” and “hysterical.” However, she denies that was the case. She admits that she was upset and that she is “still upset.” Despite that, she is looking forward to the future.

“This is a new chapter for me and my family. I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family,” Jenelle said.

In fact, she even admits that her husband is urging her to keep positive through this difficult time.

“David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive.”

Although Jenelle herself admitted that divorce was a possibility following the dog incident, it looks like she and David are working through things. She admitted that she is “working to fix” her marriage while focusing on her family. She also talked about her mom Barbara who she says is also upset. Although the two women have had a tumultuous relationship, Jenelle says she will keep the relationship with her mom “close” and continue to watch her son grow.

Even though Jenelle has been sharing her story with the show for nearly a decade, she hasn’t always been close with her castmates. In fact, on the new season of the show viewers watched as Jenelle set fire to a gift from co-star Kailyn Lowry. Despite not having the best relationships with the girls, Jenelle wishes them “success.”

“I support Briana and the other moms and wish the show and them the best success.”

She admits that, if asked back, she would return.

While Jenelle looks to the future, she said that “this isn’t the last of Jenelle Evans.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.