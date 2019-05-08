‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Toned Booty In Yoga Pants

Yanet Garcia is giving her fans exactly what they want — more sexy photos.

The weather girl turned model has skyrocketed to fame on social media with 10 million followers and growing. Garcia regularly delights fans with both bikini-clad photos as well as behind-the-scenes images from work and all of them generate plenty of buzz. Earlier today, Garcia wowed her fans with another photo, this time in some sultry yet casual attire.

In the new snapshot, the model leans over a couch while popping her toned derriere in the air. She can be seen wearing a pair of grey, skintight yoga pants that show off her toned legs and round booty. Yanet’s abs are also on display in the eye-popping shot and she wears a green bra to match her pants. The weather girl looks over her shoulder at the camera, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled with a yellow beanie cap on top.

The model simply captioned the photo with two pink hearts and within just hours of the post going live, it’s earned the brunette beauty plenty of attention with over 297,000 likes as well as 2,600 comments and growing. Most fans took to the post to let Garcia know how beautiful she looks while countless others commented on her toned derriere.

“I think we’ve all been waiting for this image,” one follower wrote with a thumbs up emoji.

“I Do not Know If I’m Awakened or Dreaming! Your Beauty Touches the Highest in Heaven.”

“The idea that something like this even exists immediately causes discontent in ones life,” another follower commented.

The 28-year-old has been delighting her fans with a number of sexy photos and videos this week. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model shows off her flawless figure in a pair of brown colored overalls with a black bandeau top underneath — exposing some of her taut tummy to fans. The stunner pairs the sexy little outfit with a pair of black heeled boots and wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of stunning makeup.

The model appears to be having a blast as she busts a few hot moves, smiling throughout the duration of the clip. After just a short time of the post going live, it earned the social media celeb a lot of attention with over 676,000 views in addition to 900-plus comments. It’s only a matter of time until Yanet hit the 11 million follower mark on Instagram.