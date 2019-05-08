Apple’s 2019 ‘iPhone 11R’ Design Gets Leaked, Hints At Major Feature Upgrade

Following several leaks that featured renders of Apple’s next flagship iPhones — the so-called “iPhone 11” and “iPhone 11 Max” — and backed up previous rumors hinting at what people can expect from Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup, a new report suggests that the device informally referred to as the “iPhone 11R” has been leaked in the exact same way.

The leaks were first shared on Wednesday by Indian tech blog Pricebaba, which promised an “exclusive” look at the iPhone 11R as part of its partnership with well-known and “ever-reliable” mobile insider OnLeaks. BGR noted that the latest mock-ups published by Pricebaba were based on CAD files that were reportedly stolen from the same Foxconn facility that will be manufacturing Apple’s 2019 iPhones, much like the ones that served as the basis for the earlier iPhone 11 and 11 Max renders.

As shown on the renders, the front of the iPhone 11R appears to have an identical design to that of the current iPhone XR. This is similar to how the mock-ups of the iPhone 11 and 11 Max showed a front design not unlike what’s seen on the iPhone XS and XS Max. However, the back of the supposed iPhone 11R hints at a key feature upgrade that could potentially serve as a selling point for those interested in the expected successor to the lower-priced, best-selling iPhone XR.

New renders supposedly depicting the 2019 followup to #Apple's #iPhoneXR suggests that, while it will have two cameras, it will use the same square camera bump as the higher-specification models. https://t.co/spveD06Dsj pic.twitter.com/UnPUdTjFV1 — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) May 8, 2019

Much like the iPhone 11 and 11 Max renders showed both devices sporting a triple-lens rear camera setup, the new iPhone 11R mock-up points to a smartphone that will come with two rear camera lenses, with the square camera bump also containing an LED flash and a rear-facing microphone. This marks an improvement over what can be found on the spec sheets of Apple’s current iPhones — two lenses for the iPhone XS and XS Max rear camera, and only one lens for the iPhone XR.

Talking about other expected design features, Pricebaba wrote that the iPhone 11R, as suggested by the new leaks, will have the same button, Lightning port, and speaker grille placement as the iPhone XR, with the display notch in front likewise remaining unchanged. The device’s rumored specifications are led off by Apple’s next A-series chipset — the tentatively-named A13 Bionic — which is expected to provide a “significant bump in performance” compared to the A12 Bionic that powers Apple’s 2018 iPhones. The outlet added that Apple will likely outfit the iPhone 11R with two 12-megapixel lenses, and could leave battery capacity unchanged on the upcoming device.