‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Preview Images Show Jon Snow’s Arrival At King’s Landing

Will Daenerys and Cersei come head to head in battle in Episode 5 or will fans have to wait until the finale?

As Sunday night approaches, fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones are desperate for any new information about what could go down. As the hit epic fantasy series lines up two queens for battle, new images of Episode 5 show the characters preparing for war.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trailer for Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones shows characters preparing for conflict between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), both of whom think they are the rightful heir to the iron throne. While both claims are now actually incorrect — Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie) trumps Cersei’s claim and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), or Aegon Targaryen, supersedes Daenerys’ claim. However, for all intents and purposes, Episode 5 will be about the powerplay between the two women.

While Cersei appears smug in her portrait shot for Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8, an image of Daenerys shows her leaning against a pillar, looking despondent. A figure, possibly Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), appears to be approaching. Potentially, this image could be tied in with another image of Tyrion who, as Entertainment Weekly points out, is looking “rather alarmed.”

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister Helen Sloan / HBO

As the women prepare, Jon Snow finally arrives at King’s Landing and one image shows him standing with Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Tyrion Lannister as they look at the Red Keep. In front of them, Daenerys’ army is positioned and the Golden Company is protecting the gates of the Red Keep.

Another image of Jon and Davos show the men looking at something that Digital Spy indicates could be “unsettling” to them. As to what this might be remains to be seen. Although, this image could potentially be a different angle of the image that shows the pair looking over the Red Keep and Cersei’s army.

Entertainment Weekly points out that Episode 5 will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik. He has been responsible for every major battle scene in Game of Thrones. So, those that were predicting that the battle for the iron throne would occur in the final episode might want to reassess their opinion. Of course, having Sapchnik at the helm of Episode 5 doesn’t necessarily indicate the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will contain an epic battle but it certainly increases its chances. However, viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out in Sunday night’s episode.

You can view all of the new Episode 5 images for Season 8 of Game of Thrones in the gallery below.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Preview Images Show Jon Snow’s Arrival At King’s Landing Cersei Lannister

Daenerys Targaryen 1

Euron Greyjoy 1

Grey Worm

Harry Strickland

Jon Snow, Lord Varys

Loading... Ser Davos, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister

Ser Davos, Jon Snow

Tyrion Lannister

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.