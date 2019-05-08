Jasmine Sanders Celebrates ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Release By Showing Major Cleavage On Instagram

The day has finally come for the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, and the ladies featured inside the publication are more than excited. Many of the models have taken to social media to celebrate the annual bikini-clad magazine, including Jasmine Sanders, who shared a never-before-scene shot from her Rookie photo shoot to Instagram that sent her millions of fans absolutely wild.

The most recent addition to Jasmine’s widely-followed Instagram account was uploaded on Wednesday, May 8, and it certainly did not disappoint. The social media sensation was captured staring down the camera with a sultry look as she posed under the golden sun, leaving very little to the imagination as she did so.

The 27-year-old stunner turned heads in a plunging one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Jasmine’s completely sheer look featured a series of buttons down the middle, almost all of which were left unfastened to create a deep v neckline that put an insane amount of cleavage on display. The tight number hugged her flawless physique and impressive abs perfectly, while its high cut design put her curvy booty completely on display.

Jasmine appeared to have just taken a swim in the steamy snap, as her signature golden curls appeared wet as they messily fell around her face in loose beachy waves. She also let her natural beauty shine with a minimal makeup look that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and glossy lip that perfectly highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the Instagram star — commonly known by her nickname Golden Barbie — were quick to show their love for the glimpse at her feature in this year’s copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has racked up nearly 10,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So hot,” one of Jasmine’s 3.4 million followers wrote, while another said she was “literally flawless.”

Others congratulated the stunner on her debut on the popular magazine, which a number of fans noted that Jasmine was absolutely deserving of.

Jasmine had her Rookie photo shoot for the 2019 edition of the publication in Costa Rica, and has been filling her Instagram with glimpses of her experience to get her fans geared up for the magazine’s eventual release. Judging by what she’s posted to social media, the beauty’s full feature in the magazine is sure to send temperatures soaring.