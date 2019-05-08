Meghan McCain’s Husband Apologizes To Seth Meyers For Rant

Ben Domenech said he was sorry for launching invective at the 'Late Night' host after she interviewed McCain.

In the latest of a seemingly endless series of heated arguments on television involving Meghan McCain, the View cohost appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday night, and got into a somewhat heated disagreement with the host of that show.

Meyers, in part of the segment, asked McCain why she had invoked Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democratic Congresswoman who has been accused of anti-Semitic sentiments, following the Chabad shooting in California earlier this month. Meyers asked why she was invoking Omar in relation to a crime whose shooter’s views had little to do with those of Omar, especially after the Congresswoman received death threats, while McCain defended her remarks.

After the segment, McCain’s husband, the conservative journalist Ben Domenech, defended his wife and ripped Meyers in an angry Twitter rant that was soon deleted.

Per The Daily Beast, Domenech described Meyers as “an awful person who is known within the industry for how terrible he is” and “a monumental a**hole who is utterly unfunny. He deserves the mockery he receives from all the people who laugh at him.” Meyers, according to all available reporting about him, does not have a reptutation as “an awful person.”

Domenech, the publisher of the conservative website The Federalist, went on to describe the Late Night host as “awful, untalented, and a perfect definition of a cuck,” while also sharing a crude reference to a supposed sex act between Meyers and Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live and an executive producer of Meyers’ show.

Domenech, after deleting the tweets, apologized for them.

“I love my wife. I apologize for rage tweeting about how Seth Meyers treated her,” Domenech wrote on Twitter. “I don’t like him, I think he’s a hack, but I shouldn’t have done that. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”

Remember when Ben Domenech had to fire a writer for tweeting homophobic abuse at someone? Neither does he, apparently! https://t.co/6pLUNCgK59 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) May 8, 2019

Loading...

Domenech also played a part in the famous “you were at my wedding, Denise” incident of this spring, per The Inquisitr.

When DC McAllister, a conservative writer, wrote a negative tweet about The View that was illustrated with a picture of Meghan McCain, McCain tweeted that instantly memorable phrase at her. The following week, after McAllister shared an anecdote about her husband snapping at her after she interrupted him watching a basketball game, journalist Yashar Ali tweeted simply “oh, Denise.”

McAllister responded by hurling a series of anti-gay messages at the openly gay Ali, after which Domenech- whose wedding she had famously attended- announced that McAllister “will not be writing for us at The Federalist any more.”