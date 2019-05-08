Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Sheer Bodysuit On Instagram

Alexina Graham has been heating up Instagram as of late, and her most recent upload certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sultry new snap to her feed this week that sent fans absolutely wild.

The sexy black-and-white shot was uploaded to the 29-year-old’s Instagram page on Wednesday, May 8 and definitely got some pulses racing. Alexina was captured laying on the floor with her forehead pressed up against a large mirror, which revealed the single article of clothing she was wearing in its reflection. The model wowed her 602,000 fans in a sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The stunner put on a seriously busty display in the risque one-piece thanks to its plunging neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to the camera. While Alexina’s lower half was out of the frame, it was visible in the mirror’s reflection, exposing that the bottom of the barely-there lace garment was equally-as-revealing as the top. The high cut design of the barely-there number flaunted the bombshell’s long, lean legs and curvy booty that was exposed almost in its entirety.

The British beauty opted not to accessorize her NSFW look, letting the lingerie — and her impressive physique — take center stage in the sensual photo. Her signature red tresses were worn down and messily spread out above her head. Alexina also showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free for the breathtaking shot, letting her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the catwalk queen were nothing short of impressed by the latest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has racked up over 9,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful,” one fan commented, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“What an Angel!” wrote a third.

Alexina’s Instagram account is full of breathtaking snaps similar to her most recent upload, as well as several glimpses of her work with the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

Earlier this year, the stunner earned her wings after walking in the line’s annual fashion show in 2017 and 2018, officially making her a Victoria’s Secret Angel — and the first redheaded one, at that. Alexina wasn’t the only new addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angels — Barbara Palvin, Leomie Anderson and Grace Elizabeth also earned the title.