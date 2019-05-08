What Is Ariana Madix’s Scar From? She Shows Off Surgery Mark At ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

What is it from?

Why does Ariana Madix have a scar below her collar bone?

During Monday night’s episode of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, Madix showed off her scar while wearing a yellow minidress, and as the episode aired, fans and followers online wondered what happened to the reality star.

On May 7, Distractify provided readers with some answers and revealed that Madix is quite proud of her scar. According to the report, the SUR Restaurant bartender confirmed a melanoma diagnosis months ago during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While chatting with the outlet, Madix said she had a mole on her chest for years and eventually visited a dermatologist to have it checked out. Then, after her doctor decided the mole should be removed, it was tested and found to be positive for melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer.

Following the discovery of the melanoma, Madix underwent surgery and had a large chunk of her skin removed, which resulted in what she described as a “pretty gnarly” scar on her chest and another one in her underarm area.

Moving forward, Madix says she’s going to have to return to her doctor every six months to make sure that she hasn’t developed more melanoma. As she explained, it’s much easier to get it again for people who have been previously diagnosed.

“I’m young. It’s going to be an ongoing thing, but right now, I do not have cancer in my body,” she confirmed.

In December, Madix first revealed that she had faced a cancer scare earlier in the year. In a post, Madix shared several photos from 2018 and two videos in which she was seen explaining her new scar.

“I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied,” she wrote.

After being flooded with comments from concerned fans who worried about her health, Madix encouraged others to be persistent when they feel that something may be wrong with their body and revealed that many told her she was fine for years prior to her melanoma diagnosis.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Madix and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, purchased their first home together earlier this year. As fans may have heard, the couple’s new home is located in The Valley, just over the mountain from SUR Restaurant.

To see more of Madix and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.