Olivia Culpo Goes Topless, Poses With A Snake Coiled Around Her Hips In Torrid Bikini Snap

The gorgeous model rang in her 27th birthday with a steamy collection of skin-baring bikini shots.

Olivia Culpo certainly knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. On Wednesday, the brunette beauty sent temperatures soaring on the popular social media platform after sharing a collection of five sweltering pics in which she put all of her assets on full display.

Earlier today, Olivia treated her 3.9 million Instagram followers to a stunning set of show-stopping snaps, taken as part of her torrid photo shoot for the much-awaited 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue. While her sexy spread was shot several months ago – in October of 2018 to be exact, as shown on the Sports Illustrated website – the smoking hot pics have only now officially come out, earning Olivia some viral attention on social media.

Perfectly timed to be released on her birthday – the gorgeous model turned 27-years-old today, May 8 – the new snapshots left very little to the imagination, giving fans an eyeful of Olivia’s killer curves. Not one to shy away from showing some serious skin in racy photo shoots, the former Miss Universe proudly flaunted her insane bikini body in the Sports Illustrated spread, one that marked her second appearance on the pages of the celebrated swimsuit-centric magazine.

Shot in South Australia on the sandy beach of Kangaroo Island, Olivia’s 2019 Sports Illustrated photo shoot sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter. Posing in an array of sizzling postures, the Rhode Island native oozed confidence and sex appeal as she slipped into one tiny bikini after another to showcase her statuesque figure in the skin-baring snaps.

In the first pic shared today by the stunning model, Olivia donned nothing but a skimpy thong, going completely topless as she soaked up the sun in a very risqué display. Censoring her buxom curves with nothing more than the palm of her hand, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue alum flaunted her taut waistline and sculpted thigh as she tilted her head back to take in the sunlight and feel the sun’s warmth on her beautiful face.

To add even more drama to the spicy snap, Olivia was photographed with a large snake coiled around her body. Wrapped around the model’s curvaceous hips, the serpent slithered up her back and wound its head over her shoulder, further drawing attention to Olivia’s bare chest.

While the photo was definitely a head-turning one, fans of the talented model and actress got the chance to see Olivia playing around with the gentle snake in a sultry new video posted hours before on the Sports Illustrated Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the sexy clip gave a more detailed view of the model’s tiny thong – a high-waisted, curtain-style number in a nude color – while also showcasing her busty assets and slender waist.

The second photo in the new collection showed Olivia modeling a scanty white two-piece composed of a string bikini and a semi-sheer sports bra. The I Feel Pretty actress rocked the wet hair look in the alluring snap, showing off her generous cleavage as she threw a smoldering gaze to the camera.

The third photo of the set unveiled yet another sexy swimsuit look as Olivia slipped into a plunging black one-piece to fully showcase her ample décolletage. The model then flaunted her hourglass curves in a barley-there string bikini, almost spilling out of the black, knitted number. The final photo in the collection saw Olivia busting out of yet another black knitted bikini as she got into a car to pose for one more sun-drenched snap.

Her latest Instagram post stirred a lot of attention on social media, racking up more than 150,000 likes in addition to over 1,500 comments.

“You ROCKED THIS!!! These photos are absolutely gorgeous!!” wrote one of her ardent fans.

“Congrats!!! You look amazing!!! Happy birthday!!!” commented another Instagram user.

In the caption of her post, Olivia opened up about the turbulent time she was going through in her personal life while on location to shoot the Sports Illustrated 2019 spread. As many of her fans will remember, at the time the model had just broken up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of three years, NFL player Danny Amendola, after a cheating scandal involving CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters.

In the very lengthy caption, Olivia detailed her state of mind on the day of the photo shoot, while also reflecting on the valuable life lessons that she took away from it all.

“Even though I was struggling on this day, I know in this picture I was thanking God for the opportunities life has given me and for making every day a blessing,” the model wrote in her post.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were very sympathetic and showered Olivia with messages of support and encouragement.

“You’re so wonderful. Even under the circumstances you prevailed and came through because nothing will take you down! God is so good!!! These are stunning babe. Happy birthday!!!” penned one of her Instagram followers, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“Somewhere @dannyamendola is crying in a corner. #boybye,” quipped another.