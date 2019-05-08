Halle Berry Flaunts ‘Peekaboo’ Instagram Snap In Underwear, Denim Jacket

Although Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry isn’t comfortable sharing her children on Instagram, she still has no problem showing off her body. Per Fox News, the John Wick: Chapter 3 star posted a steamy Instagram picture wearing just a denim jacket and underwear and teased “Peekaboo” alongside the photo.

The photo shows the 52-year-old with her back to the camera to show off her loosely curled hair that hangs over her light denim jacket, which slightly hangs off one of her shoulders. The hole in the rear of the jacket reveals her back tattoo — a vine that runs down the length of her spine down to her black briefs.

Berry previously spoke about why she’s not comfortable posting her kids on Instagram.

“I want to have an honest relationship with the public and my kids are the biggest part of my life. I have to find interesting ways to have them be represented without exploiting them, without showing their faces and encroaching on their privacy and the intimacy of our family.”

The Catwoman star previously helped to pass California’s anti-paparazzi law, which protects children of celebrities that reside in the state. Her involvement could be one of the reasons why she is working to maintain her children’s privacy.

“Speechless,” one follower wrote.

“You look so gorgeous,” said another.

As The Inquisitr reported, Berry crammed three years of martial arts training in six months for her role in John Wick 3: Parabellum. She claims that it was the hardest she ever worked for a role but says that the experience has brought her to her mental and physical peak.

“You can’t normally get to the level I got to in five months, it normally takes people two or three years and I got all this training under the guise of doing my work.”

Before her “Peekaboo” photo, the determined actress posted numerous photos of her workouts and praised the intense training that director Chad Stahelski pushed her to complete.

And Barry certainly had a tough go — she broke three ribs during the filming of the movie thanks to its intricate stunts. Although she was experiencing pain, she pushed through out of fear that she would be dropped in favor of another actor. Luckily, Stahelski pushed production back to give her time to heal.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is set to open on Friday, May 17. The movie takes place where 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 left off and follows Wick as he is pursued by bounty hunters that want to scoop up the $14 million prize offered by the assassin’s guild, High Table.