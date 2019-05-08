‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Are Renovating Their Los Angeles Home Ahead Of 2020 Wedding

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are working on their Bel Air mansion.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may have just nailed down a wedding date but planning for their big day isn’t the only thing the couple is focused on.

In addition to spending time in Paris, France with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, Kent has been busy at her Los Angeles home as she and fiancé Emmett continue to renovate their home.

As fans may recall, Kent and Emmett began renovating their home last year and after enlisting the help of interior decorator Jeff Lewis, they appeared on an episode of his design series, Flipping Out, which gave fans a look inside their kitchen and living space.

Following their appearance on the show, Kent and Emmett continued to chronicle their renovations on social media and months ago, Emmett revealed they were in the process of reconstructing their master suite.

On May 6, Bravo’s Home & Design revealed new details about the design process, explaining that currently, Emmett appears to be getting irritated by the ongoing renovations. As the outlet shared, Emmett recently took to his Instagram page to share a throwback photo of himself, Kent, and Lewis and told his audience that “renovations suck.”

Luckily, despite the challenges of their home project, Kent and Emmett are completely “in sync” when it comes to what they want their home to become.

While Emmett has not yet been featured on Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump said earlier this year during an interview with The Daily Dish that she would like to see him eventually join the cast, especially now that Kent has confirmed his identity and become more open with their romance on social media.

“I’m actually pleased now that she can be more open about who she’s dating ’cause I think on a reality show if you’re shut down, it starts to kind of really provoke a lot of questions,” Vanderpump explained. “I think he should actually be present in her life on the show because I think he’s an integral part of her life. So I think that’s something she should deal with at some point.”

Vanderpump went on to say that while Emmett has not yet made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules, he appears to be quite supportive of both Kent and the show.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.