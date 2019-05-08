‘Barbie Doll’ Abby Dowse Busts Out Of Oiled Swimsuit In ‘Goddess’ Snap

Abby Dowse is fast rising to become Instagram’s swimsuit queen. Her most recent update is proving it.

On May 8, the Australian bombshell posted a new picture. The snap shows Abby in her favorite setting – the model’s bio states that rays make her “happy.” Dowse is sun-drenched, poolside, and her ultra-revealing swimsuit is getting noticed. Today’s getup comes as all-black. It’s high-cut at the leg, low-cut at the chest, and it isn’t leaving much to the imagination.

Fans have been quick to comment. “ALL DAY SLAYY” came from one user appearing to be female. Another, appearing to be male, left the following words:

“Just a goddess”

Abby’s love of hanging poolside doesn’t just dominate her Instagram. When The Sun profiled Pretty Little Thing’s “bowkini,” it featured the model. She was, indeed, by a pool. Elsewhere, Abby has been dubbed a “Barbie” by fans, per The Inquisitr. Comparisons to the iconic doll likely stem from this model’s long tan limbs, tiny waist, blonde hair, and baby-blue eyes. Today’s snap showcases the blonde locks, however Abby’s shades are covering her eyes. The picture shows Abby looking downwards as she soaks up the sun’s rays. Likely familiar with exposing her skin under clear skies, Abby also appears to have applied some sunscreen. Her chest seems especially oiled.

Abby has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Subscribers to Abby’s feed can expect a healthy carousel of colorful bikinis, cut-off tees, lingerie, and stylish evening dresses. Many come with a shout-out to clothing brands. Abby’s bio announces her partnership with affordable clothing label, Fashion Nova. Today’s black look appears to be showcasing Fashion Nova’s swimwear section.

Instagram may be overflowing with scantily-clad models, but this one has an edge. Unlike many of her peers, Abby does not appear to shy away from full-length snaps. This model’s selfies brave taking in her frame head-to-toe. Awkward poses in an effort to better flatter the finish don’t seem necessary with Abby.

There is also a slight air of mystery to this girl. Geo-tags are rarely used on Abby’s Instagram. While some updates point towards Abby being in her Australian homeland, others place this blonde off-the-grid. Further mystery lies in Dowse’s relationship status. With no partner mentioned or featured on her Instagram, it’s unknown.

Abby is followed by fellow models, Madi Edwards, Jazmyne Wardell, Tarsha Whitmore, and Jessica Sanders among others. Of the 425 accounts Abby herself follows, no major celebrities manifest. Abby appears to prefer keeping tabs on other Instagram models alongside lifestyle, clothing, and furniture brands.