‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Tara Lynn Shows Off Voluptuous Figure In Leopard Swimsuit For New Instagram Photo

Tara Lynn had the time of her life shooting her rookie spread for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as she shared her gratitude with her Instagram fans today, May 8, the day that the latest edition came out. On Wednesday, the plus-size model — who became the magazine’s oldest rookie at age 36 — took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sexy swimsuit that puts her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the lingerie model is lying on a sandy beach as she dons a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit that features two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and plunges down to her chest, exposing a lot of cleavage and putting her busty figure front and center. The piece’s high-cut leg also helps to showcase her physique by highlighting her strong hips and thighs.

The Tacoma native is sitting on the sand with one leg stretched to the side as she rests the other foot in front of her. She is supporting her upper body on her stretched arms, creating a beautiful line from her leg to the head. The model is wearing her chestnut hair swept to the side and down as it falls over her shoulders, flying around with the wind.

The post, which Tara Lynn shared with her almost 600,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,200 likes and over 110 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted, proving to be a popular photo with her audience. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Tara Lynn.

“Epic!! You’re one of my faves!! Talk about a MILF!!” one user wrote.

Loading...

“Tara wow wow wow! Beyond beautiful! So Maj!!!. I am proud of your beauty and your brains,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously pointed out, Tara Lynn joined Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, who won last year’s #SISwimSearch and became the subsequent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookies, as the newest addition to this year’s rookie class, According to the report, the model was discovered at an open call in her hometown of Seattle and has been modeling for the last 18 years.

“This has been the most magical shoot of my career,” Tara Lynn wrote in the caption of a photo she shared to Instagram last year. She also tagged “@si_swimsuit” and “@mj_day,” the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, before adding, “thank you a million times over for welcoming me to the team.”