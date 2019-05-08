‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Bares It All In Yellow Thong Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Kate Bock joined lots of other models today in sharing photos from their spreads in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition on Instagram. In Bock’s photo, she’s wearing yellow bikini bottoms and a matching mesh top. She’s also coyly looking over her shoulder in the shot, which only heightens the seductive appeal of the photo.

The post currently has lots of comments praising Bock for the beauty she showed off in the magazine. One person even suggested that she should have been on the cover. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tyra Banks emerged out of retirement to grace the cover, more than 20 years after she became the first African-American model to do so. Former Boston Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek also got a cover, as did soccer player Alex Morgan.

As Haute Living reports, Kate Bock first appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2013 and has returned several times after that. In an interview, she expressed her admiration for the brand and how they portray women.

“SI Swimsuit is an incredible brand. I’m proud to work with such an amazing group of strong, powerful and talented individuals who are willing to take risks and push boundaries,” she said to Haute Living. “They encourage us to use our platforms to tell our stories and fight for causes we believe in, which is extremely important. They were the first magazine to give models a name, encourage them to be entrepreneurs and build themselves as brands. I think it’s every model’s dream to be featured in the issue.”

This year, Sports Illustrated made a lot of bold choices in terms of the models that they chose for this issue. Somali-American and Muslim model Halima Aden appears in the magazine wearing a burkini, a modest swimwear option for women who wear hijabs. In an interview featured on the magazines Twitter page, she expresses how important the opportunity was for her since she had grown up not seeing hijabi representation in mainstream American media.

There was also some plus-sized representation in this issue as well. As USA Today reports, Tara Lynn, a 36-year-old curve model, and mom, also made an appearance showing off her bodacious body. In an interview with USA Today, she reflected on the fact that her inclusion in the magazine comes at a time in her life when people expect her career to be slowing down.

“My success has been at a time when models are ready to retire, and I don’t plan on retiring for quite a while now,” she said.

So, Kate Bock is in great company in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this year, but she’s definitely holding her own.