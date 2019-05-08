Stonehenge’s Missing Piece Reappears — In Florida

A missing part of one of the United Kingdom’s most famous landmarks has reappeared after 60 years.

For over six decades, Stonehenge was missing a 3ft-long core from inside the prehistoric stone, which had been removed during archaeological work in 1958. And now, and English man living in Florida has come forward to solve the mystery, as reported by BBC News.

Robert Phillips, 89, was involved in the excavations back then, and he kept the piece for all these years. It was first kept in a plastic tube at his office in Basingstoke, U.K., and he later took it across the pond when he went to retire in the southern U.S. state, where he placed it on his wall at home. But on the eve of his 90th birthday, Phillips decided to return the piece.

Back in the 1950s, he had been working with diamond-cutting company Van Moppes who were hired to help reinforce the famous giant stones. The firm drilled three holes into one of the stones where they then inserted metal rods to help stabilize it. During the process, three 3ft-long cores of stone were extracted — one of which kept by the retiree until now.

The work consisted of archaeologists raising a fallen trilithon (the well-known formation in which two large stones stand upright while a third one is placed horizontally across the top), during which they discovered cracks in one of the vertical stones. In order to reinforce it, they drilled cores through the stone so they could insert the metal rods. They then masked the holes with small plugs cut from sarsen fragments that were found during the excavations, as per the BBC.

And now, English Heritage, which looks after Stonehenge, is sending out an appeal to try and find out where the two other missing cores are. They hope that, after announcing that Phillips returned his piece, other people who may hold information about the whereabouts of the remaining parts may come forward.

“The last thing we expected was to get a call from someone in America saying they had part of Stonehenge,” Heather Sebire, from English Heritage, said.

Historic England added that Phillips’ sample looks “incongruously pristine” compared to the monument’s “weathered” stones. Researchers now hope to analyse the chemical composition of the recovered core to try and pinpoint exactly where the ancient sarsen stones came from.

As featured on @BBCBreakfast this morning. Great privilege to be able to work with @Twigneousrocks at the @EnglishHeritage archaeology store in Temple Cloud, analysing the 1.08m sarsen core extracted from Stone 58 at @EH_Stonehenge in 1958. @uniofbrighton @GeogGeoBrighton pic.twitter.com/dpuXroRHeL — David Nash (@davidjnash) May 8, 2019

“Studying the Stonehenge core’s DNA could help tell us more about where those enormous Sarsen stones originated,” Sebire added.