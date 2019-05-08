‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Abby Learns Mia’s Big Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 9, bring a battle at Jabot for Jack and Lauren. Plus, Mariah stands up for her girlfriend and Abby learns a secret.

Jack (Peter Bergman) butts heads with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) at work, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lauren wants what is best for Fenmore’s, and that might clash with what Jack thinks is best for Jabot. For now, Jabot is leaning heavily on Fenmore’s for its new lifestyle branding especially since Jabot is rushing to get new products created after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) once again took off with Jabot’s line.

Plus, Lauren wants to support her friend, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Jack has been clear that he is not planning to work with Phyllis any time soon. Lauren worries that Jack is letting personal feelings get in the way of good business decisions. Of course, at this point, nobody realizes that Phyllis hacked into Summer’s (Hunter King) laptop and stole the details of Jabot’s new marketing plan. When that comes out, even Lauren won’t be able to help Phyllis.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stands up for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Things have been somewhat rocky for Tessa with Ana (Loren Lott) and her recording. Ana has lots of ideas about a makeover for Tessa and a new sound for Tessa, but Mariah thinks it all takes away from her uniqueness. So far, Ana has ended up winning their disagreements, but this time, Mariah stands her ground for her girlfriend. Unfortunately, her input ends up making Tessa angry.

However, The Inquisitr reported that Mariah may go too far with Ana and end up harming Tessa’s career if she’s not careful. There has to be a happy medium somewhere that will satisfy everybody, and hopefully, Mariah will help Tessa and Ana get to that place. Ultimately Mariah worries that if Tessa becomes a star, she won’t have anything left of her girlfriend.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) learns a secret. Abby is so busy with Society that she hasn’t had much time to do anything else. However, she did make time to get drinks with Nate (Sean Dominick). Now her family has a big secret — her brother Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive, and since Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows, it is possible that Abby learns what is going on with Victor (Eric Braeden).

Of course, there’s also the fact that Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked Lola (Sasha Calle) thinking she was Abby, and that secret is just waiting to be found out in Genoa City.