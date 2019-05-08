Is Jenelle Evans’ Net Worth In Jeopardy After ‘Teen Mom’ Firing? She Wants Big Pay For ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Will Jenelle Evans go broke after being booted by MTV?

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this week and already, she’s looking into ways to keep her reality television income coming in.

Just one day after MTV confirmed they were cutting ties with Evans after learning her husband, David Eason, had brutally shot their family dog, Nugget, Evans is reportedly in talks to join WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp and is hoping for a major payout.

“She’s trying to get more than $250,000,” a source told Radar Online on May 8.

The outlet also said Evans and Eason were currently on their way to New York City, where the mother of three hopes to get her makeup collection up and running. During the their trip, the report explained, the couple is going to be taking photos and scouting models for Evans’ eyebrow line, which is expected to debut sometime this summer.

Evans will also be attending a few red carpet events while in the Big Apple this week.

According to the Radar Online report, Evans was “hysterically crying” after she received the news of her firing but husband Eason assured her that they would be fine and would figure out another way to make money. As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Eason was fired from his role on the show last February after sharing homophobic tweets on his Twitter page.

While Evans prompted her JE Cosmetics last year, her website was ultimately was taken down and in January, she abandoned her trademark for the brand.

Although Evans and other members of the Teen Mom 2 cast have been sworn to secrecy when it comes to their yearly salaries, Evans was believed to be making $300,000 per year at the time of her exit for the show.

In January, The Cheat Sheet shared a report in which they revealed that Evans had address the money she’s made on Teen Mom 2 while appearing on a radio show.

“I wouldn’t really say that [I’ve made a million dollars],” Evans told the hosts of a 107.5 KZL show in 2015. “I would say a little bit over maybe half [a million]? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

Evans and Eason have been married since September 2017 and share just one child, daughter Ensley. Meanwhile, the couple also has two older children each from previous relationships.

To see the last of Evans on Teen Mom 2, don’t miss the remaining episodes of Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.