‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Curves In Nude Crochet Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Hailey Clauson wants her Instagram fans to get their hands on the new 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which just came out today. Early on Wednesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a daring bikini that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old blond bombshell is posing on a gorgeous beach as she faces the camera. She sports a sexy nude two-piece bikini that features a crocheted top. The top boasts thin straps which tie behind the model’s neck, helping draw attention to her buxom physique. The top’s triangle cut barely covers her chest, exposing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob along the way, increasing the sexiness levels of the photo.

The camera captures the model from the sternum up, showcasing a bit of her incredibly toned abs and strong shoulders. As she indicated in the caption attached to this particular image, this photo was captured by Josie Clough, and was taken during a trip to Australia. In the shot, Clauson is wearing her blond hair swept to the side in a dramatic style. The model is looking intently at the camera with a powerful gaze, her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Clauson shared with her 522,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,300 likes and over 100 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate Clauson on another gorgeous photo shoot, sharing their admiration for the California native along the way.

“I can’t believe it is year 5 already! I remember your rookie shoot like yesterday! I just looked at all you [sic] new photos and they are amazing,” one user remarked.

“You should be in SI Swimsuit Issue every year,” another follower suggested.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously noted, Clauson jetted off to Kangaroo Island in South Australia in October of 2018. There, she would shoot her fifth spread for the magazine. The model’s journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit began in 2015, and she has been featured in its pages ever since. Clauson landed the cover of the magazine in 2016, when she was featured in one of the three spots. She appeared alongside fellow models Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey that year, as the report further detailed.

“I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making,” editor MJ Day said of Clauson.