‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Curves In Nude Crochet Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Hailey Clauson wants her Instagram fans to go get their hands on the new 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which just came out today, May 8. Early on Wednesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a daring bikini that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old blonde bombshell is posing on a gorgeous beach scenery as she faces the camera while donning a sexy nude, light pinkish two-piece bikini that consists of a crocheted top with thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, helping draw attention to and accentuating her buxom physique. Its triangle cut barely covers her chest, exposing quite a bit of side and underboob along the way, increasing the sexiness levels of the photo.

The camera captures the model from the sternum up, showcasing a bit of her incredibly toned abs and strong shoulder line. As she indicated in her caption, this photo was captured by Josie Clough in Australia last year. In the shot, Clauson is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side in a dramatic style and down as it falls toward her right over. The model is looking intently at the camera with a powerful gaze and lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Clauson shared with her 522,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,300 likes and over 100 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to congratulate Clauson on another gorgeous photo shoot, while sharing their admiration for the California native along the way.

“I can’t believe it is year 5 already! I remember your rookie shoot like yesterday! I just looked at all you new photos and they are amazing,” one user shared.

“You should be in SI Swimsuit Issue every year,” another one suggested.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously noted, Clauson jetted off to Kangaroo Island in South Australia in October to shoot her fifth spread with the magazine. The model’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2015, and she has been featured in its pages ever since. Clauson landed the cover of magazine in 2016 when she was featured in one of the three spots alongside fellow models Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey, the report further detailed.

“I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making,” editor MJ Day said of Clauson.