Expert Breaks Down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Body Language In Post-Birth Photo Op

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally showed their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world on Wednesday. The royal couple looked as though they couldn’t be happier with their little bundle of joy.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, body language expert Blanca Cobb weighed in on what she saw when watching the royal couple.

She started with how Meghan was touching Harry.

“She has her hand on Harry’s back, which is maintaining a connection that’s loving and also reassuring. And she’s looking at her baby as they’re walking. She’s definitely focusing her attention on what’s important to her at that moment, and that’s their son,” she said.

Another interesting detail about the couple’s appearance is the fact that Harry is holding Archie. Blanca did not have a clear-cut explanation for this, adding that Meghan may have just been tired and did not want to hold the baby — or perhaps Harry simply wanted to hold him for the occasion.

But there is plenty to decipher about how Harry is holding Archie, however. Blanca pointed out that his gentle rocking of the baby is a sign that he is in tune with him. Even if he was conducting an interview, he knew not to “disrupt the peace or the happiness of the baby,” Blanca said.

Blanca explained that hands are also an “an emotional barometer” when it comes to analyzing what is going on with body language. A close inspection of Meghan and Harry’s hands reveal that they are totally relaxed.

“If you look at his fingers… there’s no stress or tension,” Blanca said, adding that there was a “natural curvature in his fingers,” suggesting that he was calm while holding the baby.

As for Meghan, her hands are touching what she holds dear — her son and her husband.

Blanca said that another indicator of body language is which way people are facing. Meghan and Harry are obviously facing the cameras, which Blanca said would be expected during such a formal announcement. She said the fact that the royal couple are not facing each other should not be taken too seriously.

She also considered the way Harry was looking at Meghan, which showed he was proud of her.

“He is taking her all in. He’s very happy, and I think he is very proud. They still maintain that contact with each other, which is fabulous to see.”

Royal fans will agree — it was fantastic to see the new parents looking so happy.