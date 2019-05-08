Devon Windsor And Olivia Culpo Wow Instagram With Their Flawless Bikini Bodies In Steamy New Snap

Today marks Olivia Culpo’s 27th birthday, and her friends and fans are celebrating all across social media. Earlier today, the stunner’s pal and fellow model Devon Windsor gave Olivia a sweet shout-out on Instagram with a steamy snap of the ladies that seriously turned up the heat.

Devon’s birthday message to Olivia was shared on Wednesday, May 8, and included a picture of the bombshells doing just what they do best — showing off their flawless bikini bodies. The babes were captured rocking some seriously skimpy bikinis on the beach that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia and Devon embraced each other in a side hug as they enjoyed some fun in the sun while the crystal clear ocean water swept in over their feet. The blonde bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a gingham-patterned, high neck bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Her tight, mock neck top cropped just below her bosom, giving way to her washboard abs. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old’s matching bikini bottoms sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also exposing her curves and toned legs thanks to its cheeky hipster design.

Next to her, birthday girl Olivia Culpo put on an equally jaw-dropping display. The bombshell rocked a barely-there, black string bikini that did way more showing that covering up. The model flashed plenty of cleavage to the camera in her tiny triangle-style top, while her matching thong style bottoms put her curvy booty completely on display.

Fans of the bikini beauties went absolutely wild for their beach day snap. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up nearly 12,000 likes from Devon’s 1.6 million Instagram followers after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments complimenting their eye-popping looks.

“Stunning girls,” one fan wrote, while another said they were “beautiful ladies.”

“Your picture is so gorgeous,” commented a third.

Others followed Devon’s suit and sent some birthday love to Olivia themselves.

The newly-minted 27-year-old gets to celebrate twice as much this year, as today is also the launch of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which Olivia has a feature in. The model traveled to Australia for her photo shoot for the annual bikini-clad magazine earlier this year, and the end results certainly did not disappoint. One daring look from the gig sees Olivia covering her voluptuous assets not with a bikini but a large snake instead, while another has her in a barely-there, red two-piece that certainly turned up the heat.