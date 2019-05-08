‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Wows In Mesh Crop Top In New Photo From Her Sultry Shoot

Today, May 8, is a great day for the fans of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The publication’s 2019 edition just hit newsstands, which also means that Instagram is abuzz with those who follow the models featured this year. One of these models is Kelsey Merritt, who took to the popular social media platform on Wednesday to share a rather revealing snapshot from her photo shoot in the Bahamas — a photo shoot which took place earlier this year.

In the photo in question, the Filipino-American beauty is posing next to a tree trunk as she dons a skimpy gold crop top that leaves little to the imagination. The mesh fabric of the top exposes quite a bit of her chest. Adding even more spice to the photo, the crop top is pulled back quite a bit, showing off plenty of underboob in the process.

While the camera captures the 22-year-old model from the waist up, a glimpse of her hip shows that she teamed her top with a pair of matching gold bottoms. The bottoms sat low on her frame. The Pampanga native is hugging the tree with her left arm as she poses with her booty pushed out. This pose accentuates her curves in a sensual manner, also drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs.

Merritt wore her chocolate-colored hair in a relaxed middle part, styled down. Her tresses cascaded in large, impressive waves over her shoulders and onto her back — all the way to her derriere. Merritt sported eyeliner on her upper lids, and a dark brown shadow around her eyes. The two shades complemented the gorgeous color of her eyes. She looked fiercely at the camera, with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The photo, which she shared with her impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 370 comments in short order — indicating that it is well on its way to becoming a very popular post. Fans of the model took to the comments section to congratulate her, sharing their admiration for her.

“Oh hello there queen,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with several heart and fire emoji.

“You are simply amazinggggg [sic]!! Congrats bb [sic] girl so proud and so happy for you!” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

In addition to being featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the first time, Merritt also made history last year when she became the first Filipino woman to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as ABS-CBN previously pointed out.