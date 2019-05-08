Buxom Bikini Model Hunter McGrady Poses Wet In The Sand Celebrating ‘SI: Swimsuit Issue’ Feature

It’s a special day for body-positive bikini model Hunter McGrady, who is celebrating yet another feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The highly-anticipated issue hit newsstands today and Hunter celebrated by sharing one of her photos on Instagram with her 500,000 followers.

In the hot new photo, Hunter is posing wet on the beach in a white and black swimsuit by Yandy. The model appeared to be going commando in the hot new picture, but a dive into Hunter’s Instagram feed confirmed she was sporting bottoms that weren’t viewable in the new post. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Hunter shared a video from her SI shoot earlier this week where she playfully posed on the beach as a photographer snapped dozens of photos of her. The video revealed Hunter’s swimsuit was a one piece, which featured a black thong bottom and gold metal accents.

Hunter’s long blonde locks were swept to one side of her face as she stared into the camera. The model sported a smize which would make Tyra Banks proud, who coincidentally landed one of the covers of the Swimsuit Issue this year. Fans of Hunter were loving the new photo and showed their appreciation in the comment section. In just a few hours, the new post gained over 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Hunter recently shared her 500,000 follower milestone and is gaining hundreds more by the day.

The new photo from Hunter was shot in Costa Rica by photographer James Macari. The 2019 Swimsuit Issue is all about body diversity, which the magazine has been incorporating for years. Hunter recently spoke with the publication about body diversity being reflected in media. As a curvy model, Hunter was thrilled to see the changes being made across all platforms.

“All-encompassing representation in media is important for many reasons, the main reason being that the more we shed a positive light on any and all stereotypes, we increase the chance that they may be eradicated. As a society we see ourselves through a social lens and because of that, it is imperative to see images each of us can relate to.”

This is the third appearance for Hunter in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and the 2019 issue is also featuring models like Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden, and Alex Morgan, who also landed one of the three covers for the issue. In addition to Tyra and Alex, entertainment reporter Camille Kostek landed the final cover.