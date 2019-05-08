Buxom Bikini Model Hunter McGrady Poses In The Sand, Celebrating ‘SI: Swimsuit Issue’ Feature

It’s a special day for body-positive bikini model Hunter McGrady, who is celebrating yet another feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The highly-anticipated issue hit newsstands today, and Hunter celebrated by sharing one of her photos with her 500,000 Instagram followers.

In the hot new photo, Hunter is posing on the beach in a black-and-white swimsuit by Yandy. The model appeared to be going commando in the hot new picture, but a dive into Hunter’s Instagram feed confirmed that she was sporting bottoms, which weren’t visible in said post. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Hunter shared a video from her Sports Illustrated shoot earlier this week — one wherein she playfully posed on the beach as a photographer snapped dozens of photos of her. The video revealed that Hunter’s swimsuit was a one-piece design which featured a black thong bottom and gold metal accents.

Hunter’s long blonde locks were swept to one side of her face as she stared into the camera. The model sported a “smize” which would make Tyra Banks proud. Banks, for those unaware, landed one of the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year. Fans of Hunter were loving the new photo, and showed their appreciation in the comments section. Her newest post gained over 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a matter of minutes. Hunter recently shared her 500,000 follower milestone with her wider audience, and is gaining more fans each day.

The new photo from Hunter was shot in Costa Rica by photographer James Macari. The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is all about body diversity, a notion which the magazine has been increasingly incorporating in recent years. Hunter recently spoke with the publication about body diversity being reflected in media. As a curvy model, Hunter was thrilled to see the changes being made across all platforms.

“All-encompassing representation in media is important for many reasons, the main reason being that the more we shed a positive light on any and all stereotypes, we increase the chance that they may be eradicated. As a society we see ourselves through a social lens and because of that, it is imperative to see images each of us can relate to.”

This is the third appearance for Hunter in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and the 2019 issue is also featuring models like Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden, and Alex Morgan. Morgan also landed one of the three covers for the issue. In addition to Tyra and Alex, Camille Kostek landed the final cover.