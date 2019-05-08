‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Stuns In Open Top & Tiny Bikini Bottom In New Instagram Photo

Anne de Paula could barely wait to share new photos with her Instagram fans from the new 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out today, May 8, after what felt like some pretty long months. On Wednesday, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot from her dreamy shoot in Kenya in which she is rocking a daring outfit that leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the swimsuit model is kneeling in the sand as she rocks an interesting top, which is left open at the front, exposing a lot of her chest. The piece goes around the model’s shoulders and features a fabric made of several embroidered flowers in different colors. The top extends down to de Paula’s chest where a couple of straps hang down, which are presumably meant to tie at the front, creating an interesting front-knot crop top. Instead, the 24-year-old is tugging at the straps as the garment is left open in a seductive way.

De Paula teamed her flowery crop top with a tiny black bikini bottom that sits high on her frame, accentuating her wide hips and strong thighs while drawing attention to her toned abs and small waist. The Rio de Janeiro native is wearing her dark brown hair swept to the side and down in loose, beach-ready waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back, flying around with the wind.

The post, which de Paula shared with her 206,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 35 comments within just a few minutes of having been posted, proving that it is bound to rack up a whole lot more within the coming hours and next couple of days. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the South American model and the magazine took to the comments section to share their enthusiasm about the new issue, and to praise de Paula’s beauty.

“The photo with the giraffe is my favorite! The shoot is perfect. I cant believe this is your third year already. i remember voting for you a ton in the swim search,” one loyal fan wrote.

“I’m so proud. You always look so beautiful,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously pointed out, this marks de Paula’s third year with the magazine. The model was the winner of the 2017 SI Model Search, which earned her a spot in SI Swimsuit 2017’s rookie class, the report detailed.