Danielle Herrington’s Assets Are Barely Contained In Minuscule String One-Piece In Latest Instagram Snap

Danielle Herrington and her flawless physique is featured on the pages of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition for her third year in a row, and the photos are sure to send pulses racing. The bikini model shared one of her daring looks for the publication to her Instagram earlier today to celebrate the release of the annual magazine, and it was sure to get her thousands of fans lining up to snag their copy.

The most recent addition to Danielle’s widely-followed Instagram account was upload on Wednesday, May 8, and captured the model putting on a seriously busty display as she stared down the camera with a sultry look. The 25-year-old left little to the imagination in a minuscule string one-piece bathing suit that was dangerously close to violating the social media platform’s no nudity policy. The eye-popping swimwear provided very little coverage to the bombshell’s voluptuous assets, exposing nearly every inch of her chest aside from her nipples, which were covered by nothing more than a thin pink strap.

The lower half of the barely-there swimsuit was equally as revealing, if not more. The thin yellow straps of the one-piece sat high on the beauty’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and enviably flat midsection. Its very cheeky thong design also exposed Danielle’s long, toned legs and curvaceous booty that was put on display almost in its entirety.

The breathtaking scene of waves crashing onto the shore providing a gorgeous background to Danielle’s sexy snap, but it was her stunning beauty that took center stage. The model wore her dark tresses down in loose, messy waves that cascaded behind her shoulders and over her back. With her locks out of the way, the stunner’s jaw-dropping makeup look was completely on display for the camera and perfectly highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went absolutely insane for the glimpse at her feature in this year’s edition. At the time of this writing, Danielle’s jaw-dropping shot from her photo shoot in Costa Rica has accrued over 9,200 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments from fans complimenting her stunning display.

“Ugh this suit! This body! Dead,” commented photographer Myla Dalbesio, while fellow S.I. model Ashley Grham wrote that Danielle was “so fine.”

Danielle made her debut appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2017, and landed the cover of the bikini-clad magazine the following year. If her previous features are any indication, the model’s latest gig in the 2019 edition of the publication will surely not be a disappointment to her fans.