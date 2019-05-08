Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is Her Mother’s Spitting Image In Hilarious New Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s children are often featured on their social media pages, with the model usually sharing adorable pics of their offspring.

Fans of the couple already know that their daughter Luna shares a striking resemblance to her mother, but in a hilarious new Instagram post, a photo of the the three-year-old putting on a funny face was placed right next to one of Chrissy doing the same expression, and the internet is loosing it! Mom and daughter look exactly like the same person in the new collage picture, and many of Chrissy’s famous friends were left amused by the photographic comparison.

Actress and talk show host Busy Phillips took to the comment section to leave several laughing emojis, while Oscar-winner Halle Berry wrote, “DESTINY,” followed by a laughing emoji. Modern Family star and close friend of the family Jesse Tyler said, “Amazing,” while celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin chimed in, “It’s happening.”

Several other fans also left praise-filled comments, with one follower writing, “If she turns out just like you it will be another phenomenal gift to womankind,” while another one declared, “My favorite Instagram of all time.” One online user even went as far as labeling the post the best thing online: “Internet is canceled. This wins.”

Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna and baby son Miles with husband John Legend, has recently opened up about suffering from postpartum depression and how she didn’t realize she had it until her friends urged her to seek medical help. According to People magazine, the 33-year-old revealed that she thought feeling “the blues” was just a normal part of motherhood. She explained that because it happened with her first child, she didn’t know she wasn’t supposed to feel the way she did as she had no other means of comparison.

“It wasn’t just being tired, it was being really, really sad and hard on yourself and really down on yourself. It wasn’t just the blues. A lot of us just think it’s the baby blues, and you’re going through so many things you’re like, ‘Of course I’m tired!’ But no,” Chrissy said.

The Sports Illustrated beauty added that it was when her close friends and family started warning her that her personality had changed that she realized she needed professional help. She also said that her husband and the people closest to her were very supportive during her recovery process, and she hopes that, by sharing her story, she can raise awareness about postpartum depression and encourage other mothers to look for help.