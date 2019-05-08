Instagram Tells Jenelle Evans She Has ‘Zero Brain Cells’ As ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fires Her

It’s been less than 48 hours since Jenelle Evans was “fired” from Teen Mom 2. On May 7, People covered the star’s departure from the hit MTV series. It follows allegations that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason “shot and killed” his wife’s dog after it “bit” the couple’s daughter. The magazine quotes a statement made by MTV.

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Over on Jenelle’s Instagram, fans appear agitated. Jenelle hasn’t updated the account in two days. The most recent picture (seen below) shows her son, Kaiser grinning in a dentist’s chair. A “pearly whites” caption praises the “only child of mine that loves the dentist.” Comments left prior to the “firing” news mostly centered around the brave-looking boy. More recent ones, however, are probing the dog-biting incident and Evans’ eligibility as a Teen Mom 2 face. One user wrote the following:

“So either you have zero brain cells or a terrible PR team to not publicly address the recent issues…”

A response to this saw the star further slammed with “she is too weak to move on.” Both comments date back to before MTV announced it would be parting ways with the 27-year-old.

“Has MTV fired her yet?” one fan asked. This user only needs to turn to the press for a response.

Other users appeared angered that Evans was somehow glossing over the dog-biting. “Let’s keep posting like everything is peachy,” one fan wrote. They added that Jenelle’s children and pets were being “abused.”

As People reports, Jenelle’s husband had posted a video of the family’s dog, Nugget being “aggressive” towards the couple’s two-year-old daughter. Pictures of the infant’s face with scratch marks later surfaced. Eason then appeared defensive on social media as he wrote that he’s “all about protecting” his family.

Despite staying quiet on Instagram, Jenelle has spoken out since being let go from the franchise. As People reports, this mother of three is set to focus on her family. The Instagram user accusing Evans of having “zero” brain cells received over 20 replies.

Evans’ newly-announced departure from the franchise follows that of another Teen Mom face. In March, Cosmopolitan reported Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham likewise being “fired.” Farrah’s ten-year stretch as an MTV face was declared finished following what appears to be a personal career choice – Farrah wishes to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry. Much like Evans, although arguably more so, Abraham has been subject to social media slamming.

Fans are likely awaiting an Instagram update from Jenelle.