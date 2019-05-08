Bebe Rexha Denies Butt And Nose Job Rumors, But Wants Her Boobs Lifted

Bebe Rexha has recently graced the cover of Health Magazine‘s June issue, and she’s putting a few rumors to rest in a featured interview with the publication.

In the interview, Rexha keeps it real with readers. She tells her fans that she has not had any plastic surgery, despite what they may have heard — or read.

“I’ve never had my butt done. I’ve never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]. I’m scared to go under the knife — I don’t want it to mess up my nose!” she candidly expressed.

“If I got work done, I would definitely say it,” the “I’m a Mess” songstress continued.

Despite not having gone under the knife just yet — and being scared to do so — the singer did admit to wanting to get her breasts lifted.

“I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I’m like, do whatever you want.”

In the same interview, she explained why she hasn’t publicly defined her sexuality. The “Meant to Be” hitmaker announced that she considers herself fluid, but hasn’t put a label on it, because it’s personal to her. She revealed that she wants to be in a relationship with someone who loves her, and doesn’t care what sex they are.

Recently, Rexha spoke to Nylon Magazine about a similar topic when she graced their cover. She announced that she dates people based on their energy — and not their gender, something which The Inquisitr covered.

This year, Bebe has gained a lot of recognition. The Daily Mail noted that Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line — on “Meant to Be” — at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line also earned her two Billboard Music Awards for Top Radio Song and Top Country Song. In 2018, she won Best New Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 74 million streams on Spotify and over 48 million views on her YouTube page. So far, the single has peaked at No. 31 in Ireland, No. 50 in the U.K., No. 65 in Australia, and No. 98 in the U.S.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha has over 8.1 million followers. On Twitter, the singer boasts over 1.3 million followers.