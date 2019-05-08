Royal Baby Archie Harrison Joins Other Famous Archies

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced Tuesday that they have named their child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The new baby, who was born on Monday, is seventh in the line of succession for the English throne. According to The BBC, the name has no previous connections to the royal family, but means means “genuine”, “bold” or “brave.”

The name, as with most in the royal family, indicates that the name “Archie” will likely become synonymous with him. But he’s far from the world’s only well-known Archie. A list of a few of the other ones, both real and fictional:

Archie Bunker

Fictional character on the 1970s TV series All in the Family, played by Carroll O’Connor as a family man and blue collar worker who frequently expressed bigoted sentiments, most notably in arguments with his son-in-law (Rob Reiner.)

Archie Andrews

The fictional star of the long-running Archie comics, which date back to 1941 and have been featured in media from comic books to movies to the current live-action TV series Riverdale.

Archie Manning

A quarterback who was a legend of college football and went on to play 13 years in the NFL. Two of his sons, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, went on to win two Super Bowls each.

Archie Griffin

Another football standout, who became the first and only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice, for Ohio State in the mid-1970s. Also played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Archibald “Moonlight” Graham

Played in a single major league game for the New York Giants in 1905, in which he was never able to bat, and later retired to become a small-town doctor in Minnesota. His story was fictionalized in W.P. Kinsella’s novel Shoeless Joe and its movie adaptation, Field of Dreams, in which Graham was played by Frank Whaley as a young man and Burt Lancaster as an old man.

Archibald Cox

Harvard Law School professor and Watergate special prosecutor who was famously fired by President Richard Nixon during the “Saturday Night Massacre” in 1973. Died at age 92 in 2004.

Archie Panjabi

British actress, best known for her role on The Good Wife, as well as Bend It Like Beckham and various other movies.

Archie Jones

Fictional character, real name Alfred Archibald Jones, in Zadie Smith’s famed 2000 novel White Teeth.

Archie Moore

Boxer in the 20th century, who held the world light heavyweight championship for ten years, between 1952 and 1962. Also worked as a trainer for Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, before passing away in 1998.