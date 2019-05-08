‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Wears Scandalously Revealing Swimsuit In New Photo On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Robin Holkzen dialed up the heat on her Instagram page when she posted a photo of herself wearing a scandalous cut-out swimsuit. The style of the garment leaves one of her breasts exposed but Holzken maintained some modesty by covering it with her hand. The look was also accessorized with chunky earth-toned necklaces. In the caption, Holzken writes that the photo can be found in the new issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. This is the second time that she’s appeared in the magazine.

“YAAASS @si_swimsuit is finally out!!” she wrote. “Feeling so honored to be back for my second year and to be able to be a part of such an amazing group of women.”

This year’s Sports Illustrated delivered lots of unexpected photos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tyra Banks, 45, is on one of the covers, 23 years after she became the first African-American model to do so. It also marks a return from retirement for Banks and is the third Sports Illustrated cover of her highly successful modeling career.

In an interview shared by the magazine’s Twitter page, she opened up about what it’s like to model swimsuits in her forties versus her twenties.

“My body’s different,” she said. “Booty is bigger. Everything’s a little bigger. At first, it was a little bit more difficult, but after the first shot, I was like, ‘I got this.'”

Camille Kostek, the former Boston Patriots cheerleader who also happens to be dating retired football star Rob Gronkowski, also landed a cover. Soccer star, Alex Morgan is on one of the covers as well.

While Robin Holzken won’t grace the cover of the magazine, her photos in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition are sizzling hot. She has also been enjoying lots of success in her career thus far. As SI.com reports, the Dutch beauty has been featured in advertising campaigns for Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.

Loading...

But she has admitted that getting her rookie spot in Sports Illustrated last year was a special moment in her career.

“I just love the way they portrayed women,” she said in an interview with SI.com. “It’s not just about the way they look, but their personalities also. “When my agent told me I got it, I was freaking out.”

Given the talent that she displayed thus far, there seems to be no reason to believe that she won’t be in the magazine again in the future and that a cover might be on the horizon as well.