George Clooney Thinks The Media Should Be ‘Kinder’ To Meghan Markle

Actor George Clooney opened up about how the media has treated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and said they should treat Markle with a little more kindness.

Speaking to The Associated Press Tuesday at the premiere of his Hulu miniseries Catch 22, the Ocean’s Eleven star said that he thought the media should “be a little kinder” to the duchess.

Clooney said since Markle is a now mother, the media scrutiny would likely escalate. The actor admitted that media coverage comes along with being members of the royal family.

However, he said that sometimes the intense coverage steps “into a really dark place” when the media goes overboard and begins interviewing people’s parents. Speaking about the couple, he added that “the press turned on them”

“I think people should be kinder… she’s a young woman who just had a baby.”

Clooney and his wife, Amal, are reportedly close friends with the royal couple.

An insider told E! News that the couples have a lot in common, “so it just clicked as a four.”

E! News reported that the four would regularly meet for dinners in London and the royal couple would stay at the Clooneys’ $25 million mansion in Berkshire. The couples would also spend time together at the Clooneys home in Britain near Harry and Meghan’s Cotswolds rental.

The Clooneys attended the royal couple’s wedding in may and Amal attended the duchess’ lavish baby shower in New York.

Amal has learned a thing or two about privacy and the media since she got married. She explained in an interview with Vogue that it is part of the package of being a celebrity rather than a human rights lawyer.

“We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can’t otherwise get it. But that whole side—invasions of privacy and paparazzi, all of that—has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life.”

E! News reported Amal also reportedly helped Markle “settle into London life” after she got married, an insider told People, adding that their friendship was natural “from day one.”

Given the closeness the couples share, it should come as no surprise to fans of the royal couple that Clooney came to Markle’s defense.

Another celebrity that has recently come to the defended Markle is talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, who praised the duchess for handling the birth of her child her own way.