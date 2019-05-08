‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Spills Out Of Minuscule Bikini In New Instagram Snap

The 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finally hit shelves today, and Haley Kalil is beyond excited for it. The bikini model took to her Instagram account to celebrate her second appearance in the magazine with a sizzling new snap that was sure to get fans lining up to snag their copy.

The 27-year-old’s steamy new post was shared on Wednesday, May 8, and certainly brought the heat to the social media platform. The snap was from the model’s rookie photo shoot in Kenya for the bikini-clad magazine, and captured the babe striking a pose for the camera in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Haley spilled out of her strappy bikini top that barely contained her voluptuous assets. Two itty-bitty brown straps were given the task of covering the model’s chest — though they hardly got the job done and instead exposed an insane amount of cleavage. The aztec-patterned waist band of her matching bikini bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her impressive abs. The lower corner of the NSFW upload also provided the bombshell’s 252,000 followers with a glimpse at her curvy booty, which was hardly covered thanks to the cheeky design of her tiny two-piece swimsuit.

The beauty was captured running her hands through her signature red tresses, which were worn down and fell messily around her face. The stunner let her natural beauty shine with a minimal makeup look that featured a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip that perfectly highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went absolutely insane for her sexy new snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 6,800 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Haley with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called the model a “goddess.”

“Congrats girl!!!! So pretty!” commented a third.

While the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit features Haley’s rookie photo shoot, this year actually marks the second time the bombshell is making an appearance in the magazine. She made her debut on the pages of the publication in last year’s issue after being named a winner of the S.I. model search in 2017. Also named a winner of the competition that year was Camille Kostek, who was chosen as one of three cover models for this year’s edition.