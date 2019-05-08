Heather Graham Flaunts Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Heather Graham is proving that she’s still got it at age 49. The actress was photographed while wearing a skimpy bikini this week as she flaunted her curves on the beach.

According to The Daily Mail, Heather Graham was spotted in Tulum, Mexico, on Wednesday. The actress let it all hang out as she enjoyed some fun in the sun, taking a dip in the ocean.

Heather rocked a white bikini for the outing, one which included a classic triangle top that tied behind her neck and traditional matching bottoms. The suit showed off Graham’s ample cleavage and curvy backside, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

She had her long blond hair down, styled in messy, natural-looking waves for her beach day — and later hopped in the water to enjoy a bit of swimming. She emerged with her mane looking soaking wet, slicked back behind her head.

Heather sported a light makeup look, one which included a bare face and nude lips. However, she did seem to rock full, dark eyebrows.

Graham took to her Instagram account this week to document her vacation. In one snap, she can be seen wearing the same bikini as she drinks from a coconut. The blond bombshell lounges in the sun, and swims in the beautiful blue water.

The Daily Mail reveals that Heather Graham is taking a vacation as a part of her break from filming her latest TV project, The Hypnotist’s Love Story.

As many fans may remember, Heather has starred in many memorable roles, appearing in films such as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Hangover, Boogie Nights, and License to Drive. Graham also appears in Lifetime’s film adaptation of the classic V.C. Andrews gothic novel, Flowers in the Attic.

The actress was also one of the women who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein during the #MeToo movement. Heather claimed that Harvey had implied that she needed to have sex with him in order to get a movie role that she wanted, an act which she said was her cue to leave their meeting.

“I’m glad the victims are being heard, that powerful voices in the industry are speaking up to say this kind of behavior isn’t acceptable anymore, and that a predator is finally facing the consequences — it means the world is starting to change for the better,” Graham wrote in an essay for Variety back in 2017.

“While I still do feel guilty for not speaking up all those years ago, I’m glad for this moment of reckoning. To the countless other women who have experienced the gray areas: I believe you,” she added.

Fans can see more of Heather Graham by following the actress on Instagram.