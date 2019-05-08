Heather Graham Flaunts Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Heather Graham is proving that she’s still got it at age 49. The actress was photographed by paparazzi wearing a skimpy bikini this week while flaunting her curves on the beach.

According to The Daily Mail, Heather Graham was spotted in Tulum, Mexico on Wednesday. The actress let it all hang out as she enjoyed some fun in the sun, which included a dip in the ocean.

Heather rocked a white bikini for the outing, which included a classic triangle top that tied behind her neck and traditional, matching bottoms. The suit showed off Graham’s ample cleavage, curvy backside, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

She had her long, blonde hair down and styled in messy, natural-looking waves for her beach day, and later hopped in the water to enjoy a bit of swimming. She emerged with her mane soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

Heather sported a no makeup look, which included a bare face and nude lips, but did seem to still don dark, full eyebrows.

Graham even took to her Instagram account this week to document her vacation, and is seen wearing the bikini as she drinks from a coconut while lounging in the sun, and swims in the blue water.

The outlet reveals that Heather Graham is taking a vacation as apart of her break from filming her latest TV project, The Hypnotist’s Love Story.

As many fans may remember, Heather has starred in many memorable roles, appearing in films such as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Hangover, Boogie Nights, License To Drive, and Lifetime’s adaptation of the classic V.C. Andrews gothic novels, Flowers In The Attic.

The actress was also one of the women who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein during the Me Too Movement. Heather revealed that Harvey implied that she needed to have sex with him in order to get a movie role that she wanted, which she said was her cue to leave their meeting.

“I’m glad the victims are being heard, that powerful voices in the industry are speaking up to say this kind of behavior isn’t acceptable anymore, and that a predator is finally facing the consequences — it means the world is starting to change for the better,” Graham wrote in an essay for Variety back in 2017.

“While I still do feel guilty for not speaking up all those years ago, I’m glad for this moment of reckoning. To the countless other women who have experienced the gray areas: I believe you,” she added.

Fans can see more of Heather Graham by following the actress on Instagram.