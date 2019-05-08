Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Fit Body As She Debuts New Hairstyle In Sexy Instagram Snap

After days of posting near-nude photos on social media in order to showcase her outrageously revealing outfit from the Met Gala, Emily Ratajkowski decided to put on some clothes for her most recent Instagram post.

In fact, it wasn’t just that she was fully clothed that made her latest photo different from her regular ones — Emrata also debuted a new hairstyle as she revealed her new collaboration with hair care brand Kerastase. In the new black-and-white snap, which was shot by iconic fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh, the model is seen sporting some black leggings and a small crop top that put her toned stomach on full display while holding onto an iron pole above her head.

Furthermore, she rocks a long curly voluminous hairstyle and a fringe, which contrasts with her usual mid-length sleek hairstyle with a center part. Emily strikes a sexy pose while gazing directly and seductively at the camera. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup.

The Gone Girl star recently made headlines with her skimpy Met Gala outfit, which consisted of a shimmering cut-out dress featuring crystals galore paired with a feather headpiece. The risque ensemble barely covered her world-famous assets, with Emrata flaunting her slim figure and ample cleavage as she strutted up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City last Monday.

But, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, not everyone had praise for the 27-year-old and her slim figure. One Instagram user left a rather critical comment that read, “Somebody please give this woman a proper meal.”

Similar comments started cropping up, with some fans suggesting she had undergone the “rib removal diet.” Another follower even wondered if her pancreas could be seen below her rib cage.

“You look stunning but when did you eat for the last time? So thin dammn [sic],” someone else chimed in.

Someone else wrote, “Too skinny…too skinny.”

However, it seems like Emrata is fine with her body size and tends not to care about criticism. She often posts photos of herself either nude or in very skimpy attires, and she also models constantly for her own bikini and lingerie lines. The model appears to be comfortable in her skin, and she is known for being a vocal feminist who advocates for all sorts of body types — which she shows by picking differently-sized women to model her Inamorata collections.

According to The Daily Mail, Emily believes that beauty “is no longer just one ideal, it’s a multitude of shapes and colors and sizes.”