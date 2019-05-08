WWE News: New Title Matches Added To ‘Money In The Bank’ – Full And Updated Card

There is going to be a lot on the line throughout the card for "MITB."

There is just over a week to go until WWE’s next pay-per-view with Money In The Bank, and there is going to be a lot on the line. With new faces in different places due to the Superstar Shake-Up last month, these matches are going to be very interesting for all involved. Now, some additional title matches have been added after this week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live which stacks the card even more.

One of those matches has been building for quite some time and things actually kind of started at WrestleMania 35. Rey Mysterio went into the big event with a match against Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship, but an injury made it hard for Rey to really compete at a high level.

Due to that injury, the match was very short and Mysterio ended up being squashed by Joe on the biggest show of the year. Now, he’s had time to heal up and as revealed by the official website of WWE, a rematch has been put in place for Money In The Bank.

It was not the only match added to the card this week, though, as another title bout was added this week as well. WWE has now announced that Tony Nese will put his Cruiserweight Title on the line against Ariya Daivari on May 19, 2019.

WWE

This week, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick made the official announcement of the title match. It was added to the card for Money In The Bank which will happen next Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

While there are still separate brands with Raw and SmackDown, there is a new rule in place that may end up affecting pay-per-views. As reported by The Inquisitr, Vince McMahon revealed the new “Wild Card Rule” allowing a limited number of superstars to temporarily jump brands each week.

Loading...

For now, the matches on Money In The Bank are split between the red and blue brands, but not the briefcase bouts. Yes, the MITB Ladder Matches will each include superstars from both Raw and SmackDown as they go for a future shot at a world title match.

Here is the current card for Money In The Bank as of May 8, 2019: