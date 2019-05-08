Miley Cyrus Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With A Cryptic ‘Mommy & Daddy’ Instagram Caption

Miley Cyrus has fans wondering once more if she has a baby on the way. The 26-year-old singer shared many photos from Monday’s 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the after-party in New York this week, but one post in particular caught fans’ eyes. On Tuesday, Cyrus shared a photo of herself and her husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, along with a caption that may point to a possible pregnancy, according to Hollywood Life.

The image showed the “Malibu” singer posing in front of a trophy case wearing a short black halter-neck dress, sheer tights with black polka dots, a black tuxedo jacket, black heels, and silvery sunglasses. The Isn’t It Romantic actor cuddled up next to his wife in a black dress shirt and matching dress pants.

In the caption, Cyrus called her husband “daddy” and herself “mommy.”

The post garnered over 1 million likes. Fans in the comments couldn’t help but wonder if she is really pregnant.

“Is that a hint to something miley!…” one user said with a smiling emoji.

“Are you having a baby?” another asked, while a third asked if she was pregnant.

Other eagle-eyed fans were skeptical and pointed out that there is a second photo in the series. In another shot, Cyrus poses with actress Demi Moore, 56, who wore a matching outfit. Some users believe Cyrus was only playfully calling Hemsworth “daddy” and Moore “mommy.”

The singer may not be pregnant right now, but children are not out of the question for the couple. Hemsworth is the face of GQ Australia‘s May/June issue, and he opened up to the publication earlier this month about his hopes for a family, according to Entertainment Tonight.

One day,” Hemsworth said. “Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

However, he did note that he would be willing to have “10, 15, maybe 20” kids with Cyrus.

This is not the first time that Cyrus has been the subject of pregnancy rumors. Back in January, she shut down reports that she and Hemsworth were expecting after fans thought they saw a baby bump when she was spotted out on the town.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’…. we’re happy for us too,” she tweeted in reference to the viral egg meme, TooFab reported. “‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”