Cardi B Admits To Having Liposuction Days After Revealing Post-Pregnancy Boob Job

If there’s one thing to applaud Cardi B for, it’s her honesty. The “Be Careful” rapper has admitted to having liposuction. This confession comes days after admitting that she had a boob job after giving birth to her first child, Kulture.

On July 10 of last year, Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture. Kulture’s father is Migos member Offset, who Cardi B had married in 2017.

According to Music News, the “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper announced — during one of her recent performances — that she shouldn’t be moving too much on stage due to recently having liposuction.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she explained to a crowd at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

“I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo. But b**ch I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go!”

Reports claim that the crowd laughed along with Cardi, and continued to applaud her throughout her set.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that she had just had a post-pregnancy boob job to boost her confidence.

“My daughter f**ked me up!” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Before becoming famous, Cardi B allegedly tried illegal butt injections — injections which didn’t go well. She explained to GQ that the pain was crazy, and that she felt dizzy for numerous days after enduring the procedure.

On Twitter, she expressed that her baby’s astrological sign gives her anxiety, something which The Inquisitr revealed.

The rapper recently showed off her new breast implants while on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Cardi wore a skimpy yellow outfit that showed off her cleavage as well as her incredibly toned stomach. She posed with husband Offset, who wore a smart all-black suit. After all was said and done that night, she would take home a total of six awards — Top Rap Female Artist, Top Rap Song, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Radio Song, and Top Selling Song. The latter award was offered up for “Girls Like You,” her collaboration with Maroon 5.

Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts, and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The record contains the U.S. no. 1 singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” In Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland, the album peaked within the top 5.

In September, Cardi B is set to play Serena in the movie Hustlers, being joined by Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher in the effort. Lopez is co-producing the film alongside Will Ferrell. Lopez recently revealed, via her Instagram account, that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13.

Cardi B is very active on social media, and has over 44.6 million Instagram followers.