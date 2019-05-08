Farrah Abraham Rocks Sexy Thong Bathing Suit On The Beach

Farrah Abraham is flashing her famous curves on the beach yet again. The former Teen Mom OG star was spotted rocking a racy bathing suit this week as she headed out for some fun in the sun.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham was spotted on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, this week as she donned a skimpy black bathing suit.

In the photos, the reality star is seen wearing a low cut, one-piece black suit, which shows off Farrah’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and nearly exposes even more with its slim cut.

The bathing suit also boasted thong bottoms, which put Abraham’s curvy backside on full display as she ran along the beach.

Farrah had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in loose, wavy strands. She donned pink polish on her nails and sported some black sunglasses for her day at the beach.

Abraham also went makeup-free in the sexy snapshots, showing off her bare face and nude lips. Yet, she did sport very full, dark brows for the outing.

The outlet reports that Farrah was also in Mexico last month when she stayed at the O’Tulum Hotel in Tulum and revealed that she was having some spa treatments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about the recent Teen Mom drama that is making headlines.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, allegedly killed the family’s pet, a bulldog named Nugget, after he nipped at the couple’s daughter, Ensley. The details of the animal’s death were shocking, and Farrah claimed that David is “mentally unstable.”

“Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time. That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable,” Abraham told the outlet this week.

“I lost my dog last year and I can only imagine [what] the kids and Jenelle are going through. Very sad,” Farrah added.

Since Farrah’s comments on the situation, Jenelle Evans has been fired from Teen Mom 2, which is something that Abraham can seemingly understand after being let go from Teen Mom OG last year.

However, Farrah has found a way to supplement the income that she has lost, and it looks like Jenelle is following in her footsteps. TMZ reports that Evans and Eason will appear on Marriage Boot Camp following the firing.

