Amy Schumer Reveals Baby Boy’s Name Along With A Sweet Photo As Celebrities Send Their Well-Wishes

'Better than the Met Ball! Congrats!' Cindy Crawford wrote.

Shortly after announcing the arrival of her little bundle of joy to her legion of Instagram followers, Amy Schumer has finally revealed the baby’s name.

In a new post on Instagram, the comedienne introduced her followers to her son — Gene Attell Fischer. To go along with the sweet caption and baby name announcement, Schumer also shared a photo of Gene and his father, Chris Fischer, bonding shortly after his birth. The adorable picture shows Chris with a big smile on his face as he holds his baby boy over his shoulder.

The chef already looks like a pro in the parenting department and seems totally relaxed in the candid snapshot. Despite having been born just a few days prior, baby Gene appears to be incredibly alert in the photo, looking right into the camera with his eyes wide open. The cute father/son bonding moment has already captured the attention of many of Schumer’s followers, amassing over 1.1 million likes in addition to 17,000-plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to share their thoughts on the baby name and send well-wishes, countless celebrities also commented on the photo to send their congratulations and love to the first-time mother.

“Better than the Met Ball! Congrats!” model Cindy Crawford commented on the post.

“Congratulations, Amy! YOU DID IT! He is gorgeous. Sending love,” actress Glenn Close wrote.

Will and Grace star Debra Messing also made sure that Amy knew that she was thinking of her.

“Oh my God he’s so beautiful. Look at his eyes…. congratulations Mama! I’m so happy for you all!”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Amy announced the birth of her son to fans on Instagram. In the sweet post, Schumer lies in her hospital bed makeup free, closing her eyes as she holds her son. The 37-year-old wears her long locks in a top knot and her cheeks are noticeable rosy after giving birth. Her little boy looks as cute as a button in a white beanie cap with a blue pacifier in his mouth. Of course, the family photo is complete with Fischer leaning over his wife and giving her a big kiss on the cheek.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” the 37-year-old wrote with the photo.

Like her most recent Instagram update, this one garnered a lot of attention from Amy’s loyal fans with over 2.3 million likes in addition to 70,000-plus comments. Hopefully, Schumer keeps the adorable Instagram updates coming.

Congrats again to the happy family.