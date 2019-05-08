Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Flaunts Insanely Curvy Derriere In Latest Instagram Snap

Maxim bombshell Rachel Bush can rock a tiny bikini like nobody else, and she has proven that once again in her latest social media posts. Bush, who is married to NFL player Jordan Poyer, easily got temperatures rising by sharing a jaw-dropping booty shot on Wednesday morning via Instagram.

This latest photo shows off some of Rachel’s most notable assets. The shot shows Bush from the back as she dons skimpy black thong bikini bottoms. Her curvy derriere is perfectly accentuated by the cut of the swimsuit, and the model’s long dark tresses cascade down over her shoulders — giving the impression that she may be topless.

The snap shows Rachel laying on the sand at a beach, and she has one leg stretched out straight behind her. The other leg is bent slightly at the knee, and she leans on one arm in a way that serves to reveal a glimpse of her trim waist and delicious curves.

Bush kept it simple in terms of a caption, including only a black heart emoji. Rachel may have had little to say with this latest post, but her followers weren’t quite as reserved. The Maxim starlet has 1 million followers on Instagram, and within less than 40 minutes of the sizzling snapshot having been shared, nearly 10,000 people had liked the post.

The 21-year-old model and NFL wife also shared some sexy, revealing looks via her latest Instagram Stories. She donned a wildly colored bathing suit that showcased her tanned physique. This swimsuit revealed her insane abs, and flaunted plenty of cleavage.

In another couple of video clips, Bush showed off an animal print string bikini. Her cleavage was overflowing from the skimpy top, and she did a little dance as she hyped the body oil that gave her tanned skin a sexy glow.

While Rachel has kept busy in recent days — sharing tantalizing photos via her Instagram page — she has been tweeting quite a bit as well. Bush oftentimes retweets posts from others that are complimentary to her — but she also interacts with followers, and shares some good laughs.

Fun fact- I don’t even like to drink and I wished it was virgin ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/JeNn7NoftQ — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) May 7, 2019

In one recent tweet, Bush posted a photo showing her in a tiny bikini. She covered her face as she held up a fruity drink. Rachel noted that she doesn’t even like to drink alcohol, and actually wished that one had been an alcohol-free version.

Someone replied to the model’s initial post and joked that it must have been her second drink, seemingly inferring that she must have been a bit buzzed given how she looked in the photo. Rachel replied to that quip with a tweet containing a laughing emoji, and remarked that she truly does not like alcohol.

Rachel Bush may not like alcohol much, but she does love to flaunt her insane physique. Her social media followers lap up every sexy look she shares, and she pushes the boundaries of social media restrictions on a regular basis. Some of the Maxim model’s latest sultry snaps will probably be tough to top, but she somehow always manages to find a way.