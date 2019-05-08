Farrah Abraham Confirms Who Took Her Virginity In Latest Instagram Post

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram update is touching and heartfelt. On May 8, the Teen Mom OG star took to the platform to commemorate a late lover, one who was also the father of her child. Derek Underwood would have turned 29 today. Farrah’s post shows Derek and herself as teenagers alongside collages of Derek throughout his life.

In a lengthy caption, Farrah called the father of her child a “very special person.” She described Underwood as having given her “that once in a lifetime love of my life.” Farrah also listed the “1st’s [sic]” she holds him responsible for. They include Farrah’s “prom” experience, “first ring,” and “virginity.”

The 27-year-old mother of one shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. While Farrah’s co-stars were mostly 16 years of age, Farrah was 17 at the time. Headlines surrounding Farrah’s virginity proved interesting back in 2014 – Farrah wanting to remain virginal was documented by Life and Style. Abraham told the magazine, “People use sex for power and manipulation when sex is supposed to be enjoyable and great. I don’t feel that. I want to be a virgin forever — or a nun.”

Given that motherhood forms the backbone of Farrah’s career, it is, of course, unlikely that her 2014 statement was suggesting that she was literally a virgin. Today’s Instagram message saw Farrah confirm that Derek was her first sexual encounter.

Underwood died in 2008, while Farrah was still pregnant with the couple’s child, Sophia. His car crash proved fatal, leaving Farrah raising Sophia as a single mother. In 2018, The Daily Mail reported Farrah “[breaking] down” in a video tribute to Underwood. A social media post from Abraham came with a heart-wrenching caption.

“These last couple of days have been some of the best days in my life, today is the 10th Anniversary of Sophia’s Father, Derek Underwood, the love of my life’s car accident 12/28/2008 that changed my life forever.”

Fan responses to today’s post appeared to be largely supportive. Farrah was called “strong” and “beautiful” by Instagram users. Many mentioned Sophia’s resemblance to her late father. “Sophia looks totally like her dad,” one fan wrote.

Despite a career that has mostly centered around raising her daughter in front of television cameras, Farrah’s recent activity has taken her away from the Teen Mom franchise. In March, Cosmopolitan reported the Nebraska-born star as having “quit” Teen Mom OG in favor of a career in the adult entertainment industry. This likely pertains to sex tapes of Farrah that are currently circulating the internet.

Void of sexual suggestion or provocation, however, today’s update from Farrah appears to show a sad yet grateful woman. Farrah hasn’t forgotten Derek Underwood. She has, however, confirmed that he took her virginity.