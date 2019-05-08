Jenelle Evans & David Eason Reportedly Appearing On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are reportedly headed to Marriage Boot Camp now that they’ve lost their jobs on Teen Mom 2.

According to TMZ, Jenelle Evans and David Eason have already been tapped for an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp. The show had allegedly been trying to get the couple on board for a long time, but MTV refused to let them film the series.

However, now that Jenelle and David have both been fired from Teen Mom 2, they are completely free to pursue other career moves, which includes the relationship therapy reality series.

Sources claim that Evans is headed to New York City next week to meet with producers of other shows as well and that networks are interested in the reality star for other projects, which would likely also involve her husband.

As many fans will remember, David was fired by MTV last year after he wrote a series of homophobic tweets. The network cut ties with him but continued to film Jenelle. However, Eason didn’t make it easy as he would often show up to events, which led production to stop the cameras.

Jenelle was fired this week after fans, celebrities, advertisers, and more spoke out about an incident that occurred inside her home where David allegedly killed the family pet, a french bulldog named Nugget, for nipping at their daughter, Ensley.

Many people were outraged by the incident, and Jenelle’s co-star, Briana DeJesus was reportedly turned away from two restaurants in Florida, where she lives, because they didn’t want cameras filming inside after the situation with the dog made headlines.

Jenelle Evans is said to be losing a six-figure salary now that she’s been given the boot from Teen Mom 2, and she’ll have to find a way to make money somehow. It looks like Marriage Boot Camp could be the first step to getting her income back.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle is allegedly focused on her family in the days following her MTV firing.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward. She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement to People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by following her on Instagram.