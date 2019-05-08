Jennifer Lopez: ‘I Hate On Myself’

Jennifer Lopez has confessed that she hates on herself due to being a perfectionist.

The “On The Floor” chart-topper is preparing for her summer tour which is in celebration of the Latina beauty turning 50 years of age. The show titled “It’s My Party” will kick off on June 7 in North America.

According to Music News, Lopez admits that she is her own worst critic.

“Every time I do a show, I don’t like to repeat myself, I like to do new things…,” she expressed.

“I’m constantly pushing myself to excite myself almost, because I know if I think it’s exciting, then I think other people will think it’s exciting too because I can be a big hater, like, ‘You are not doing it right now…’,” she continued.

“I hate on myself.”

“It’s love, (but) love is hate! You have to know that about the haters! They really love you!” she explained.

On the tour, J.Lo will be taking some of her favorite acts from her TV competition show World of Dance with her. She shared on U.S. breakfast show Today that she wishes she could take them all with her but some of them are super busy and famous now.

The North American leg of the tour is set to go all over visiting Las Vegas, New York, and the capital, Washington D.C. It is set to end on July 27 in Miami.

Recently, Lopez released a new single titled “Medicine” which features American rapper, French Montana. J.Lo is sporting so many different kinds of looks in the music video, which The Inquisitr previously reported. On Spotify, the song has been streamed over 5.4 million times, while the music video has been watched over 18 million times within a month of it being released. It is first single release since “Limitless” last year, her song for the Second Act movie. It is Lopez’s first release under Hitco Entertainment and her first release of 2019.

Lopez’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put her on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

In September, she will star in the film Hustlers and is set to play the role of Ramona. Other familiar names that will appear in the movie include Cardi B, Lizzo, Usher, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. JLo revealed via her Instagram account that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13 in the U.S.

On Instagram, Jennifer’s account boasts a huge 93.1 million followers.