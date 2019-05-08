Here’s What We Know About The Colorado STEM School Shooting So Far

It’s been less than 24 hours since a school shooting at a Colorado Springs middle school claimed the life of one person and resulted in at least eight injuries. Here is what is known, so far, about the shooting.

The Victims

News outlets initially reported that two people had been killed in the shooting. However, that information was inaccurate, and as of this writing, only one person is known to have died in the shooting.

That person is 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. According to NBC News, he died while lunging at one of the shooters. He was three days away from graduating.

As of this writing, the names of the injured students aren’t being released directly by the media. Instead, those names are being revealed via stories coming from families and friends. For example, Fernando Montoya tells Denver’s KMGH-TV that his son was injured in the shooting, but is going to be OK.

“Thank God he is fine. Even though he got shot, he’s OK. He’s going to walk out on his feet, so I’m glad. We’re so lucky.”

The Suspects

As of this writing, officials have taken two suspects into custody. However, they have only named one, as he is an adult and the other is a juvenile.

The adult suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Devon Erickson.

The adult suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Devon Erickson. The second suspect, a juvenile, was initially believed to be male but is now suspected to be female, as Yahoo News reports.

Douglas County sheriff Tony Spurlock confirmed that there was initial confusion about the second suspect’s gender.

“Right now we are identifying the individual as a female, because that’s where we’re at. We originally thought the juvenile was a male by appearance.”

The Motive

As of this writing, authorities are not revealing anything in the way of a motive.

According to this Inquisitr report, Erickson’s social media presence reveals next to nothing that suggests he was planning any violence, save for one photo of him atop a school building. That photo was not captioned, but had been made his profile picture at one point. His hobbies apparently including paintball and video games, and he appears to have been a fan of the television show The Walking Dead, and his favorite football team appears to be the Denver Broncos.

Devon Erickson lives with his parents in Highland Ranch, Colorado, and is a student at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The Reaction

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said at a news conference said that he is “sickened” by the shooting.

“A student’s life was taken too soon by this act of violence. I share the heartbreak, the frustration, the sickness.”

This is a developing story. More information about the Colorado STEM school shooting will be published as it becomes available.